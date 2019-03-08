E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
NEW routes added to Ipswich Rudolph Run for 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 07 November 2019

The Ipswich Roundtable's annual Rudolph Run is very popular with local families Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Organised by Ipswich Round Table, the annual Rudolph Run is a festive highlight for families in the town, as children wrap up warm and head out on to the streets of Ipswich to see Father Christmas.

This year the Rudolph Run, which has been running for more than four decades, will start on Monday, December 2 and finish on Friday, December 20.

Full details of the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be released very soon and more information on the work of the Ipswich Roundtable can be found on their website.

Glenn Williamson, Vice Chairman of Ipswich Round Table said: "We are excited to announce after becoming a charity ourselves this year, that we are able to support many more local good causes, if you would like to be considered for the Rudolph funds let us know! "

