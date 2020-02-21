Runners take on a gruelling marathon around Ipswich in 1983
PUBLISHED: 14:30 24 February 2020
PAUL NIXON
It was a test of fitness and endurance as runners took on a marathon challenge, navigating oncoming traffic and passers-by along the way.
On this day competitors had the option to either take on a full or half marathon following a set circuit around the town and out to Wherstead and the Shotley peninsula to make it first to the finish line.
You may also want to watch:
Despite the numerous runners taking on the challenge, unlike most marathons, most of the roads along the route were still open for the public to walk or drive along.
There was some help for the runners along the way with police on hand to control traffic so both runners and cars could pass safely but for some roads runners still had to keep an eye out for oncoming traffic.
Have you run a marathon around the town over the years? Or can you spot yourself or a familiar face from our gallery? To share your memories email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk