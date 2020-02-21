E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Runners take on a gruelling marathon around Ipswich in 1983

PUBLISHED: 14:30 24 February 2020

Traffic has to wait whilst the group passed by Picture: PAUL NIXON

Traffic has to wait whilst the group passed by Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

It was a test of fitness and endurance as runners took on a marathon challenge, navigating oncoming traffic and passers-by along the way.

Runners had to keep an eye out for traffic as they crossed the roads on the route Picture: PAUL NIXONRunners had to keep an eye out for traffic as they crossed the roads on the route Picture: PAUL NIXON

On this day competitors had the option to either take on a full or half marathon following a set circuit around the town and out to Wherstead and the Shotley peninsula to make it first to the finish line.

Medals were handed out to everyone that finished the intense course Picture: PAUL NIXONMedals were handed out to everyone that finished the intense course Picture: PAUL NIXON

Despite the numerous runners taking on the challenge, unlike most marathons, most of the roads along the route were still open for the public to walk or drive along.

Despite the long distances some of the runners were still able to keep a smile on their face Picture: PAUL NIXONDespite the long distances some of the runners were still able to keep a smile on their face Picture: PAUL NIXON

There was some help for the runners along the way with police on hand to control traffic so both runners and cars could pass safely but for some roads runners still had to keep an eye out for oncoming traffic.

Police carefully controlled the traffic as the runners went by Picture: PAUL NIXONPolice carefully controlled the traffic as the runners went by Picture: PAUL NIXON

Have you run a marathon around the town over the years? Or can you spot yourself or a familiar face from our gallery? To share your memories email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

