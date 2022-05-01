Gallery
Dinosaurs, 90s throwbacks and memorial runs at the 2022 Kesgrave 5K
- Credit: Jordan Gardiner
Hundreds of runners were on their marks for the Kesgrave 5K around Grange Farm - can you spot yourself in these pictures?
The Kesgrave 5K was held on the first day of May in 2022, with runners setting off from 11am.
The annual race, which was held last August due to the pandemic, raises funds for St Elizabeth Hospice as part of the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund.
It is organised by Debbie McCallum of The Bell pub, who said after the event that it had been a fantastic morning.
All finishers in 2022 were awarded medals inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Trophies were also awarded to the top three men, top three women, top three juniors and best fancy dress.
Runners of all ages took part - and there was even a dinosaur hoping to set a time.
Last year, more than £2,000 was raised at the event.