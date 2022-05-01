Dinosaurs, 90s throwbacks and memorial runs at the 2022 Kesgrave 5K

Gallery

Runners from the Kesgrave Kruisers at the May Day fun run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Hundreds of runners were on their marks for the Kesgrave 5K around Grange Farm - can you spot yourself in these pictures?

The Kesgrave 5K was held on the first day of May in 2022, with runners setting off from 11am.

Hundreds of runners took to Grange Farm to take part in the fun run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Runners of all ages took part - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

The annual race, which was held last August due to the pandemic, raises funds for St Elizabeth Hospice as part of the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund.

Runners in the Kesgrave 5K, which took place today, May 1 - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

It is organised by Debbie McCallum of The Bell pub, who said after the event that it had been a fantastic morning.

The event raises money for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

All finishers in 2022 were awarded medals inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Medals to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee year were awarded - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Trophies were also awarded to the top three men, top three women, top three juniors and best fancy dress.

Neon tutus were the chosen look for these two runners - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Prizes were awarded for best costume - but was the dinosaur your favourite? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Runners of all ages took part - and there was even a dinosaur hoping to set a time.

Some runners were running in memory of loved ones - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Last year, more than £2,000 was raised at the event.