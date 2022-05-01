News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Dinosaurs, 90s throwbacks and memorial runs at the 2022 Kesgrave 5K

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM May 1, 2022
A group of ladies running in green at the Kesgrave 5K

Runners from the Kesgrave Kruisers at the May Day fun run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Hundreds of runners were on their marks for the Kesgrave 5K around Grange Farm - can you spot yourself in these pictures? 

The Kesgrave 5K was held on the first day of May in 2022, with runners setting off from 11am.

A crowd of runners on the streets of Kesgrave

Hundreds of runners took to Grange Farm to take part in the fun run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

A woman running with two young boys

Runners of all ages took part - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

The annual race, which was held last August due to the pandemic, raises funds for St Elizabeth Hospice as part of the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund. 

Two runners on the route

Runners in the Kesgrave 5K, which took place today, May 1 - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

It is organised by Debbie McCallum of The Bell pub, who said after the event that it had been a fantastic morning. 

A woman and a young boy running from Kesgrave Kruisers

The event raises money for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

All finishers in 2022 were awarded medals inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Four race finishers with their medals

Medals to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee year were awarded - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Trophies were also awarded to the top three men, top three women, top three juniors and best fancy dress.

A woman and a young girl running in neon tutus

Neon tutus were the chosen look for these two runners - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

A runner in a dinosaur costume

Prizes were awarded for best costume - but was the dinosaur your favourite? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Runners of all ages took part - and there was even a dinosaur hoping to set a time. 

Two young women in pink shirts running in memory of Tracy

Some runners were running in memory of loved ones - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Last year, more than £2,000 was raised at the event. 

A group of finishers celebrating outside The Bell pub

A group of finishers celebrating outside The Bell pub - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Running
Kesgrave News

