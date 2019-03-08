Gallery

Days Gone By - Do you remember Cane’s and Cindy’s nightclub?

The building on St Margarets Plain, Ipswich, when it was operating as Canes Picture: ALBERT GONZALES Albert Gonzales

We take a look at the last 400 years at a popular Ipswich inn which was a pub, a nightclub and a Christian centre.

The interior of the then closed Cindy'’s nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT The interior of the then closed Cindy'’s nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT

St Margaret’s Plain in Ipswich, featured in a recent Days Gone By.

One of the buildings that had been there for centuries saw huge changes in the mid 1960s.

The Running Buck Inn dates back to at least 1689, it was also known as the Buck and the Roe Buck.

Carpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT Carpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

Work started in 1965 to build a large log cabin style building behind the original inn, opening with bars and a restaurant early in 1966.

In 1984 it became Cane’s and Cindy’s nightclub until suddenly closing in June 1991.

The building was purchased by the neighbouring Bethesda Baptist Church. The timber building was demolished in 1994 and the original inn converted to “The Key”, a Christian-based centre, which was opened in January 1999 by singer and broadcaster Paul Jones.

The newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT The newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

The interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT The interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT

Charles Clarke, from Bethesda Church, Ipswich, at a snow covered former nightclub site in November 1993. The Bethesda Church, at the corner of St Margarets Plain and Fonnereau Road, is in the background Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Charles Clarke, from Bethesda Church, Ipswich, at a snow covered former nightclub site in November 1993. The Bethesda Church, at the corner of St Margarets Plain and Fonnereau Road, is in the background Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

A dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT A dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

