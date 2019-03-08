Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Days Gone By - Do you remember Cane’s and Cindy’s nightclub?

PUBLISHED: 12:13 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 03 April 2019

The building on St Margarets Plain, Ipswich, when it was operating as Canes Picture: ALBERT GONZALES

The building on St Margarets Plain, Ipswich, when it was operating as Canes Picture: ALBERT GONZALES

Albert Gonzales

We take a look at the last 400 years at a popular Ipswich inn which was a pub, a nightclub and a Christian centre.

The interior of the then closed Cindy'’s nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANTThe interior of the then closed Cindy'’s nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT

St Margaret’s Plain in Ipswich, featured in a recent Days Gone By.

One of the buildings that had been there for centuries saw huge changes in the mid 1960s.

The Running Buck Inn dates back to at least 1689, it was also known as the Buck and the Roe Buck.

Carpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTCarpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

Work started in 1965 to build a large log cabin style building behind the original inn, opening with bars and a restaurant early in 1966.

In 1984 it became Cane’s and Cindy’s nightclub until suddenly closing in June 1991.

The building was purchased by the neighbouring Bethesda Baptist Church. The timber building was demolished in 1994 and the original inn converted to “The Key”, a Christian-based centre, which was opened in January 1999 by singer and broadcaster Paul Jones.

Carpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTCarpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

Do you have memories of the building? If so send an e-mail here.

Carpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTCarpenters, who had the huge task of building the nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in 1965 Picture: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

The newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTThe newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

The newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTThe newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

The newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANTThe newly completed nightclub at the Running Buck Inn, Ipswich, in January 1966 Pictures: IAN MCGRATH/ARCHANT

The interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANTThe interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT

The interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANTThe interior of the brightly painted Cindy’s nightclub as it was after closure in April 1993 Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT

Charles Clarke, from Bethesda Church, Ipswich, at a snow covered former nightclub site in November 1993. The Bethesda Church, at the corner of St Margarets Plain and Fonnereau Road, is in the background Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTCharles Clarke, from Bethesda Church, Ipswich, at a snow covered former nightclub site in November 1993. The Bethesda Church, at the corner of St Margarets Plain and Fonnereau Road, is in the background Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

A dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTA dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

A dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTA dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

A dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTA dedication service in April 1993 when the neighbouring Bethesda Church, Ipswich, took over the site of the nightclub at the former Running Buck Inn, Ipswich Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sixty naked visitors get private viewing of Rodin’s The Kiss in Ipswich – and even recreate it

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion.

Ipswich’s Office Outlet avoids first round of closures

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

How Norwich Road is transforming attitudes to become the town’s multicultural hub

Phanuel Mutumburi, pictured at the launch of plans to transform Norwich Road through the Destination Norwich Road project Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists