Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WATCH: Have you caught the marathon bug? Here's how to start your running journey

PUBLISHED: 11:02 05 May 2019

Sam Cleaver is sharing his tips on the correct way to run, after the success of the London Marathon. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Sam Cleaver is sharing his tips on the correct way to run, after the success of the London Marathon. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Archant

An Ipswich personal trainer shares his advice of how to start running as hundreds of people get inspired following this year’s London Marathon.

Sam Cleaver. Picture: Rachel EdgeSam Cleaver. Picture: Rachel Edge

The London Marathon is one of the biggest events of the year – and many people, novices and elites alike, tuned in to watch and support those who completed the gruelling 26.2mile stretch across the capital at the weekend.

Thousands of people will this week be signing up to running clubs or heading out by themselves for the first time – and just like in the New Year, the numbers of those taking a trip to A&E is likely to increase.

So how can you avoid injury and run correctly?

Sam Cleaver, a personal trainer and director of Stoic Performance, shares his advice of how to ease yourself into running and how to prepare for the perfect race.

Here are his top tips...

Work with what you've got - Sam said: “Everyone runs differently, but it's important to work with what you have and slightly improve it gradually.

“For many people it's the case of lifting the knees up and propelling them forward.”

Take it slow - Sam said: “Take it slow to start with, don't try and increase mileage too quick and don't try and run too fast.”

Stay safe - “Running is awesome for people's health, but it's important to stay safe,” added Sam.

“If we look at New Year's resolutions a number of people got injured and took a trip to A&E.

“Now we know there is a big surge of people getting into health and fitness again following the London Marathon, but we need to help them be safe.”

Sam advises that novice runners should: “Lift your knees, don't stomp underneath yourself, and whip the floor away as then you are going to get less impact through the hips, knees and ankles and will stay safer for longer.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Speeder who clocked 109mph at Ipswich to face magistrates

Police followed a driver doing 109mph on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Leeds fans flock in to join town’s ‘relegation party’

There is expected be a good atmosphere in Portman Road this afternoon for Ipswich Town's match against Leeds United: ROSS HALLS

WATCH: Have you caught the marathon bug? Here’s how to start your running journey

Sam Cleaver is sharing his tips on the correct way to run, after the success of the London Marathon. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Meet Babergh’s youngest ever district councillor

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman, 19, left, with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Driver tries to fool police with fraudulent licence

The Volkswagen Golf seized by police after a driver attempted to produce a fraudulent licence. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists