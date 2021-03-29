News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Second Ipswich date announced for RuPaul's Drag Race tour

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 3:14 PM March 29, 2021   
RuPaul's Drag Race Tour has added an extra date at the Ipswich Regent,

RuPaul's Drag Race Tour has added an extra date at the Ipswich Regent, so the Suffolk theatre will now be opening and closing the tour - Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Ipswich just can’t get enough of RuPaul’s Drag Race - with an extra date in the town added to the tour.

Now, the Ipswich Regent is not only staging the opening night of RuPaul’s biggest Drag Race Tour on February 1, it’s also hosting the closing night of the tour on Saturday April 2, 2022.

RuPaul is promising something extra special as opening and closing nights always offer a spark of extra magic.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK Season two winner Lawrence Chaney and finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash and Ellie Diamond, along with other stars from Drag Race UK.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com and from the Ipswich Regent.
Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show.

You may also want to watch:

Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich pupils self-isolating until after Easter break

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Site of proposed new McDonalds at Copdock

Burger wars in Ipswich as McDonald's fights back against rival

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
jailed in suffolk and essex

Jailed this week: The 8 men sentenced to time behind bars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Google street view of Bredfield Road

Attempted sexual assault on 18-year-old woman in Woodbridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus