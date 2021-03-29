Published: 3:14 PM March 29, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race Tour has added an extra date at the Ipswich Regent, so the Suffolk theatre will now be opening and closing the tour - Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Ipswich just can’t get enough of RuPaul’s Drag Race - with an extra date in the town added to the tour.

Now, the Ipswich Regent is not only staging the opening night of RuPaul’s biggest Drag Race Tour on February 1, it’s also hosting the closing night of the tour on Saturday April 2, 2022.

RuPaul is promising something extra special as opening and closing nights always offer a spark of extra magic.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK Season two winner Lawrence Chaney and finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash and Ellie Diamond, along with other stars from Drag Race UK.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com and from the Ipswich Regent.

Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show.