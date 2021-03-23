News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

RuPaul's Drag Race to launch 2022 tour at Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 10:28 AM March 23, 2021   
RuPaul's latest Drag Race tour will be having its opening night at the Ipswich Regent in February 2022

RuPaul's latest Drag Race tour will be having its opening night at the Ipswich Regent in February 2022 - Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Ipswich will be dragging itself into a new year of entertainment when the Ipswich Regent hosts the opening night of RuPaul’s biggest UK tour in 2022.

Drag royalty RuPaul will be staging an evening of endless eleganza extravaganza at the venue on Tuesday, February 1 next year, as a brand new tour takes to the road.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, RuPaul is telling audiences to expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK season two finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Laurence Chaney - along with other stars from Drag Race UK.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Voss Events Team for what will be Drag Race’s biggest ever UK theatre tour.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is an exciting show and is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows.”

Tickets go on general sale from the Ipswich Regent and online www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday, March 26.

Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show. 
 

You may also want to watch:

Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sign has gone up outside the new Aldi store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road in Ipswich

Aldi announces opening date for new Ipswich store

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Butt & Oyster in Pinmill is included in a CAMRA publication.

Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

Extra patrols and searches following Ipswich stabbing

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The three-storey town house is on the market for £850,000 with Flick and Son.

Look inside: Seafront home just three metres wide being sold for £850k

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus