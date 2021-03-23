Published: 10:28 AM March 23, 2021

RuPaul's latest Drag Race tour will be having its opening night at the Ipswich Regent in February 2022 - Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Ipswich will be dragging itself into a new year of entertainment when the Ipswich Regent hosts the opening night of RuPaul’s biggest UK tour in 2022.

Drag royalty RuPaul will be staging an evening of endless eleganza extravaganza at the venue on Tuesday, February 1 next year, as a brand new tour takes to the road.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, RuPaul is telling audiences to expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK season two finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Laurence Chaney - along with other stars from Drag Race UK.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Voss Events Team for what will be Drag Race’s biggest ever UK theatre tour.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is an exciting show and is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows.”

Tickets go on general sale from the Ipswich Regent and online www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday, March 26.

Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show.

