RuPaul's Drag Race coming to Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM November 27, 2021
Undated handout photo issued by Leisure and Culture Dundee of Ellie Diamond in her Beano drag costum

Ellie Diamond will be in Ipswich as part of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour - Credit: PA

RuPaul's Drag Race will be bringing their UK tour to Ipswich next year with organisers claiming it to be their "biggest" tour yet. 

The tour will be coming to the Regent Theatre on Thursday, February 1. 

On the tour will be UK season two finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Laurence Chaney, along with stars from Drag Race UK.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Voss Events Team for what will be Drag Race’s biggest ever UK theatre tour.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is an exciting show and is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows.”

Tickets start at £38 and can be booked online

