E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What ‘rush hour’ looked like in Suffolk tonight

PUBLISHED: 17:45 01 April 2020

The Orwell Bridge which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The Orwell Bridge which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Archant

Deserted carriageways and barely a vehicle in site – how ‘rush hour’ looks on the A14 during the coronavirus lockdown.

The A14 at Copdock Interchange - which is usually full of commuters - shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Copdock Interchange - which is usually full of commuters - shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

More than a week into the coronavirus lockdown and the A14, which is usually heaving with commuters, was eerily quiet this tea time as people worked from home to help ease the pressure on the NHS.

Snapshots from traffic cameras on the A14 at 5pm stretching from Felixstowe to Newmarket showed very little activity – except for the odd vehicle here and there – with many people finally paying attention to the Prime Minister’s instructions.

The A14 near the ASDA at Whitton shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 near the ASDA at Whitton shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

It comes as the UK death toll increased by 563 in the past 24 hours, the biggest number since the virus arrived in the country.

People have been ordered to only leave the house for basic food shopping, exercise once a day and essential travel to and from work, with police given the powers to issue fines where they see fit.

The A14 at Claydon junction 52 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Claydon junction 52 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

More: ‘The message does seem to be getting through’ - Police issue no fines under new Covid-19 powers

Today, just a handful of vehicles could be seen near the usually gridlocked Copdock roundabout which links the A14 to the A12.

Junction 52-53 of the A14 during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKJunction 52-53 of the A14 during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The Orwell Bridge in particular appeared to be unusually quiet – but still more can be done to help aid social distancing and “flatten the curve” of the fast developing virus here in the UK, which has now taken the lives of 2,352 people.

More: Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

The A14 at Sproughton which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Sproughton which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Listen to our daily podcast for all the latest updates here in Suffolk.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

The A14 at Seven Hills which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Seven Hills which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Junction 54-55 of the A14 during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKJunction 54-55 of the A14 during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 junction 56 was also eerily quiet during rush hour. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 junction 56 was also eerily quiet during rush hour. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Nacton, junction 57 of the A14 was also eerily quiet during rush hour. Picture:TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKNacton, junction 57 of the A14 was also eerily quiet during rush hour. Picture:TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Bury St Edmunds, junction 43-43 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Bury St Edmunds, junction 43-43 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Bury St Edmunds junction 43 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Bury St Edmunds junction 43 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Junction 44 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKJunction 44 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds during 'rush hour' this evening. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Bury St Edmunds junction 45 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Bury St Edmunds junction 45 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Risby shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Risby shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Newmarket shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Newmarket shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Newmarket junction 27 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Newmarket junction 27 shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Trimley St Marton on the A14 was eerily quiet shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKTrimley St Marton on the A14 was eerily quiet shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Walton Lower Street shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UKThe A14 at Walton Lower Street shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is this the friendliest street in Ipswich?

Residents of Cemetery Road have shown the benefits of community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

What ‘rush hour’ looked like in Suffolk tonight

The Orwell Bridge which would normally be full of traffic shortly after 5pm tonight. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Frontline police officers are ‘pulling together’ to fight crime during pandemic, say federations

Darren Harris says frontline officers pulling together during Covid-19 crisis Picture: DARREN HARRIS/SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION
Drive 24