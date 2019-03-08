Broken down lorry and metal debris cause rush hour traffic delays at Copdock

A broken down lorry is causing traffic delays at Copdock near Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Three separate road incidents are causing heavy traffic to build on the A14 and A12 at Copdock this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were initially called at around 7.20am today, Tuesday, May 14, to reports of metal debris on the A12 towards Copdock.

Once this was clear, police received reports of a broken down lorry partially blocking a slip road at the Copdock roundabout, on the A14 eastbound towards Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

Soon after, officers received further reports of a lorry parked in a layby on the A12 northbound which was partially blocking one of the lanes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were attending the scene.

The incidents have caused heavy traffic in area, all the way to Capel St Mary on the A12 northbound as well as delays on the A14.

Stay with us for updates.