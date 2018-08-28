Partly Cloudy

More snow forecast for rush hour as wintry night draws in

PUBLISHED: 16:19 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 January 2019

A dog has fun in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There is a possibility of more wintry showers this evening ahead of a freezing night across the region.

It seems East Anglia has escaped the worst of the wintry weather so far – but experts are warning we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Forecasters are predicting scattered showers of snow, sleet and rain will sweep the region over the next few days, while nighttime temperatures will plummet to three or four degrees below freezing.

The snowfall could resume as early as this evening, as Adam Dury from Weatherquest warned wintry showers could creep into the west of the region as the rush hour gets underway.

This will be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures – with the mercury dipping to as low as -4C overnight.

Dudley enjoying the snow in the garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDudley enjoying the snow in the garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“For the rest of this afternoon there could be a light wintry shower in the west of the region,” Mr Dury said.

“Other than that it’s going to be a dry night with clear skies. There may be a little bit of mist and fog in places.

“Temperatures [will be] down to -3C or -4C quite widely across the region.”

People less keen on the wintry showers will be pleased to know tomorrow is set to be a dry day overall, with a few sunny spells complimenting temperatures of 2C to 3C.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However the clouds will gather again later in the evening, when Mr Dury said there will be a second chance of rain, snow and sleet.

Central and western parts of the region can expect a dusting of snow overnight on Thursday – similar to what many of us saw today – while eastern parts are more likely to see rainfall.

Mr Dury said any chance of ice would be limited to western parts, where it is more likely to snow.

While temperatures are set to dip below freezing overnight, things will feel a little warmer during the day on Friday and Saturday when we can expect the mercury to peak at 3C or 4C.

