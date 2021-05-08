News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

Ipswich school with 13 deaf children teaches sign language to all

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:00 PM May 8, 2021   
Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich school, which teaches the greatest number of deaf children in Suffolk, is taking steps to ensure all their pupils grow up with deaf role models and a positive outlook.

Rushmere Hall Primary School teaches 13 pupils who are deaf and has specially trained teachers of the deaf (ToD) as a specialist resource base, as well as British Sign Language (BSL) clubs and classes.

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As part of Deaf Awareness Week from May 3 to 9, the school took part in a county-wide sign language competition organised by the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society (IDCS).

Jo Hughes is a ToD and said: "This week each day a new BSL lesson has gone onto Google Classroom so that children can revisit them with their parents.

"We have also been reading books to explain what it means to be deaf and how hearing aids work, then in assembly the deaf children are explaining things that help them.

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

"The children are signing to a song from Moana and then the competition will also go on Google Classroom.

"We teach Deaf Studies to show the children deaf role models and the positive parts of being in the deaf community."

Most Read

  1. 1 Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results
  2. 2 How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021
  3. 3 Labour lose seats but retain power: Ipswich election results in full
  1. 4 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
  2. 5 Kesgrave shooting: Trial date agreed as boy faces attempted murder charge
  3. 6 Cyclist suffers injuries after crash in Ipswich
  4. 7 Driver faces court after BMW clocked at 110mph on A14
  5. 8 Man caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
  6. 9 Receptionist spent 40 days and nights living in Ipswich animal shelter
  7. 10 WATCH: Family of wild foxes caught on camera in Ipswich garden

The school works to meet the needs of every deaf pupil, so some will take several lessons with the hearing pupils, and then others with ToD.

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green

Children at Rushmere Primary School all took part in Deaf Awareness Week by wearing green - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language

Children showing us the word 'love' in sign language - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Richard Platt, chairman of IDCS, said: "Rushmere Hall Primary School has over the years provided an excellent level of communication support using BSL for all our deaf children, including one of my own.

"This mainstream school has over 650 children incorporate British Sign Language into their everyday classroom learning which is an added skill as they can later on in their lives look back and use their knowledge to support deaf people in the future.

"We at IDCS are truly grateful for what Rushmere Hall School has achieved for our deaf children over the years — the teachers are full of enthusiasm and so supportive towards each deaf child."

Around 10 Suffolk schools took part in the signing competition, including Gusford Primary School in Chantry.

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Education News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich shops after medical emergency

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police Forensics are now at the scene of the fire in Bristol Road 

Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Japanese knotweed can be identified by its thick red stem and large heart-shaped leaves. Picture: EN

Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's Japanese knotweed infestations

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jace Ennis has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to drug crimes at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus