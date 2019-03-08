Were you at Rushmere Hall School in Ipswich in 1977?
PUBLISHED: 19:03 11 May 2019
David Kindred
It's back to school as we share memories of Rushmere Hall school in 1977.
The students appeared to be enjoying themselves in an interactive lesson, with the latest learning equipment.
The junior school looked like it had lots of space for the children to play in at lunch times.
A basket making lesson took place in an arts and crafts lesson, the baskets look very well made by the young students.
A host of sports took place in the school hall, the students tried to gain possession of the ball in their teams.
A pottery class got underway as the students enjoyed themselves making clay pots.
Some students worked in the library together, which was a quiet space for them to read and write.
■ Did you go to Rushmere Hall school in 1977? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk