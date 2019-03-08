Were you at Rushmere Hall School in Ipswich in 1977?

The children doing some interactive learning Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

It's back to school as we share memories of Rushmere Hall school in 1977.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The entrance of Rushmere Hall school, the children are playing in the background on their break time Picture: DAVID KINDRED The entrance of Rushmere Hall school, the children are playing in the background on their break time Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The students appeared to be enjoying themselves in an interactive lesson, with the latest learning equipment.

The children learnt how to make baskets Picture: DAVID KINDRED The children learnt how to make baskets Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The junior school looked like it had lots of space for the children to play in at lunch times.

A sports class took place in the school hall at Rushmere in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED A sports class took place in the school hall at Rushmere in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A basket making lesson took place in an arts and crafts lesson, the baskets look very well made by the young students.

Some tactical play to get the ball amongst the students durin P.E Picture: DAVID KINDRED Some tactical play to get the ball amongst the students durin P.E Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The students appear to be enjoying making clay pots in an art class Picture: DAVID KINDRED The students appear to be enjoying making clay pots in an art class Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Children learning in the library at Rushmere Hall school in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Children learning in the library at Rushmere Hall school in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A host of sports took place in the school hall, the students tried to gain possession of the ball in their teams.

A pottery class got underway as the students enjoyed themselves making clay pots.

Some students worked in the library together, which was a quiet space for them to read and write.

■ Did you go to Rushmere Hall school in 1977? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch: