Firefighters called to fire near Rushmere Golf Club
PUBLISHED: 21:51 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 03 May 2020
Archant
Firefighters were called to land near Rushmere Golf Club on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.
Crews were called to Rushmere Heath shortly after 7.20pm after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said “Crews from Ipswich East and Princes street are currently dealing with an incident at the golf course. Two hose reels have been used.
“The fire is now under control.”
A stop was called on the fire at 8pm.
