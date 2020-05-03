E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Firefighters called to fire near Rushmere Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 21:51 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 03 May 2020

Large clouds of smoke were seen at Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: JAMIE DAY

Large clouds of smoke were seen at Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: JAMIE DAY

Archant

Firefighters were called to land near Rushmere Golf Club on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called to Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: MARTIN WHITEHADFire crews were called to Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: MARTIN WHITEHAD

Crews were called to Rushmere Heath shortly after 7.20pm after reports of a fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said “Crews from Ipswich East and Princes street are currently dealing with an incident at the golf course. Two hose reels have been used.

“The fire is now under control.”

A stop was called on the fire at 8pm.

Two fire crews from Ipswich arrived in Rushmere on Sunday evening Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEADTwo fire crews from Ipswich arrived in Rushmere on Sunday evening Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Smoke over Rushmere Heath near the golf club on Sunday Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEADSmoke over Rushmere Heath near the golf club on Sunday Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

