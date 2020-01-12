Fire crews called to fire on Rushmere Heath

Two fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews were called to Rushmere Heath in Ipswich after undergrowth caught fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two crews, from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, were called to the incident at 2.08pm on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

However, only one crew was required to put out the fire and a stop was called 20 minutes later.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had received numerous calls regarding the incident.

The fire comes several weeks after six fire crews were called to a blaze at Rushmere Heath, where around 300 square metres was alight.