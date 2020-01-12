E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire crews called to fire on Rushmere Heath

PUBLISHED: 15:01 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 January 2020

Two fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews were called to Rushmere Heath in Ipswich after undergrowth caught fire.

Two crews, from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, were called to the incident at 2.08pm on Sunday.

However, only one crew was required to put out the fire and a stop was called 20 minutes later.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had received numerous calls regarding the incident.

The fire comes several weeks after six fire crews were called to a blaze at Rushmere Heath, where around 300 square metres was alight.

