‘This is preposterous’: Mum and daughter face wait of ‘up to 10 days’ for test results

PUBLISHED: 15:44 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 09 May 2020

One family from Rushmere has reported having to wait up to 10 days for their coronavirus test results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich key worker was shocked to find her coronavirus test results would take up to 10 days to be returned – almost a long as she had to self-isolate.

Catherine Beresford’s 19-year-old daughter Olivia started presenting with symptoms of a cold on Monday, so she called NHS 111 and was advised to book a test at her nearest test centre, at Copdock in Ipswich.

Identified as a key worker, the 51-year-old eletrical engineer also qualified for a test and both Catherine and Olivia were tested on Wednesday, with results expected withing 48 hours.

On Friday, after hearing no news on their test results, Mrs Beresford called the number she was given by the testing service to discover the results would now take between seven and 10 days to be returned.

“I was in shock, I could not believe it would take so long,” said Mrs Beresford, of Ditchingham Grove, Rushmere.

“This is preposterous and completely defeats the object of being tested, the isolation period could be up before the test results come through. It seems a waste of time, effort and money.

“The staff at the test centre were great but I cannot see the point of these tests if there’s going to be such a delay.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that 98% of test results are retuned within the 48-hour window.

“I’m meant to be back at work on Monday, now someone else is going to have to cover that,” she added.

“I think it’s absolutely appaling, if they aren’t operating at full capacity yet and there’s delays like this, what’s it going to be like when there’s even more testing?”

A DHSC spokesman said: “We have rapidly built an extensive network of coronavirus testing facilities, offering tests to the people that need them anywhere in the UK.

“This includes 50 regional test centres, more than 100 pop-up mobile testing units and home delivery of testing kits.

“Those eligible for tests can book the option most convenient for them online, with new appointments available each day and the vast majority of results delivered in under 48 hours.”

