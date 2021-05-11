Rushmere pop-up library to return in May
- Credit: Simon Lee Photography
For the first time since lockdown began services will soon be available to customers at the Rushmere pop-up library.
Visitors will be able to browse the shelves for books and use the Suffolk Libraries Local computers from Wednesday, May 19, after Boris Johnson confirmed the further easing of lockdown from Monday.
Computers will be available to be booked and can be used from 9.30am to 1.30pm every Wednesday at the pop-up library, which is based at Ransomes Sports Pavilion in Sidegate Avenue.
Before lockdown, Rushmere delivered many children's events and activities, which often included manager Tom Veasey performing songs on his guitar.
From Wednesday, June 23, Suffolk Libraries will once again be offering wordplay activities for pre-school children and weekly coffee mornings and activities for adults.
A parent of one child who visited the library before the lockdown, said: "It has improved my child’s confidence in joining in with singing and continued his interest in books and reading, he also enjoys the creative activities available.
You may also want to watch:
"It's a really amazing service.”
Suffolk Libraries has two of the Suffolk Libraries Local pop-up sites, with the other located at Shotley Village Hall.
Most Read
- 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 2 CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M
- 3 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 4 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
- 5 Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car
- 6 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
- 7 Pub owner on how 'amazing' community support helped venue survive
- 8 Meet the Ipswich 18-year-old who is now one of UK's youngest politicians
- 9 Thieves use bank cards after stealing rucksack from Ipswich doorstep
- 10 Vandals strike at beautiful stately home near Ipswich during restoration
Tom Veasey, manager of Suffolk Libraries Local, said: "We're very excited to be returning to the pavilion and offering our full service again to local library visitors.
"The community room at the pavilion has a lovely atmosphere and we are looking forward to seeing old friends and new faces."