Published: 1:42 PM May 11, 2021

The Rushmere pop-up library will reopen in May 2021. - Credit: Simon Lee Photography

For the first time since lockdown began services will soon be available to customers at the Rushmere pop-up library.

Visitors will be able to browse the shelves for books and use the Suffolk Libraries Local computers from Wednesday, May 19, after Boris Johnson confirmed the further easing of lockdown from Monday.

Computers will be available to be booked and can be used from 9.30am to 1.30pm every Wednesday at the pop-up library, which is based at Ransomes Sports Pavilion in Sidegate Avenue.

Before lockdown, Rushmere delivered many children's events and activities, which often included manager Tom Veasey performing songs on his guitar.

Tom Veasey singing a song on his guitar for visitors at the Rushmere pop up library before the lockdown - Credit: Simon Lee Photography

From Wednesday, June 23, Suffolk Libraries will once again be offering wordplay activities for pre-school children and weekly coffee mornings and activities for adults.

A parent of one child who visited the library before the lockdown, said: "It has improved my child’s confidence in joining in with singing and continued his interest in books and reading, he also enjoys the creative activities available.

"It's a really amazing service.”

Suffolk Libraries has two of the Suffolk Libraries Local pop-up sites, with the other located at Shotley Village Hall.

Tom Veasey, manager of Suffolk Libraries Local, said: "We're very excited to be returning to the pavilion and offering our full service again to local library visitors.

Members of the public do not have to wait to long to be able to return to the Rushmere pop up library - Credit: Simon Lee Photography

"The community room at the pavilion has a lovely atmosphere and we are looking forward to seeing old friends and new faces."