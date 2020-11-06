Ipswich 21-year-old accused of GBH to face trial
PUBLISHED: 05:28 07 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
The trial of a 21-year-old Ipswich man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm will take place next summer.
You may also want to watch:
Ryan Crawford, of Trefoil Close, Ipswich pleaded not guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on December 7 2018 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 6).
His trial, which is expected to last one or two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 23.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.