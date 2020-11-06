E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich 21-year-old accused of GBH to face trial

PUBLISHED: 05:28 07 November 2020

Ryan Crawford will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND



Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 21-year-old Ipswich man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm will take place next summer.

Ryan Crawford, of Trefoil Close, Ipswich pleaded not guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on December 7 2018 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 6).

His trial, which is expected to last one or two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 23.

