Ipswich 21-year-old accused of GBH to face trial

Ryan Crawford will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 21-year-old Ipswich man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm will take place next summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Ryan Crawford, of Trefoil Close, Ipswich pleaded not guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on December 7 2018 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 6).

His trial, which is expected to last one or two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 23.