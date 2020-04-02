E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Landlord offers free flats to NHS nurses and doctors fighting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:27 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 02 April 2020

Dr Sachin Baban Karale is offering free flats to NHS doctors and nurses on the frontline against coronavirus. Picture: SACHIN BABAN KARALE

Archant

A generous landlord is considering offering free accommodation to frontline NHS workers fighting coronavirus - so they can stay away from vulnerable family members who might otherwise be at risk of infection.

The flats are located in Ipswich town centre and at Martlesham Heath. Picture: SACHIN BABAN KARALEThe flats are located in Ipswich town centre and at Martlesham Heath. Picture: SACHIN BABAN KARALE

Dr Sachin Baban Karale is thinking of offering nine studio flats and four shared rooms at no cost to doctors and nurses from Suffolk - “especially those who want to stay away from family for the reason of COVID-19”.

The accommodation, which is located in Ipswich town centre and Martlesham Heath and has parking spaces available, could also be given temporarily to doctors and nurses visiting the area to help manage the crisis.

Dr Karale said: “As NHS is having its own challenges dealing with the situation, I think help like this can take the NHS the extra mile.

You may also want to watch:

“Especially now hotels around the area are closed, if we have doctors and nurses coming to our area to help us it may not be easy for them to find places to stay.

“Even for our local doctors and nurses, when they are putting their lives on the line they might be worried on the other hand for their families that might get affected because of them.

“If hospitals manage to find places for the situation then that is great, but that might still be on priority basis and may not be able to offer to the staff that is concerned about this situation for their family.”

Dr Karale said he would prefer for enquiries to come directly through the NHS, so that he can best meet the service’s current need.

He can be emailed here.

