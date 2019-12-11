E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Scrapard workers who found £20k cash in a safe give it all away to charity

PUBLISHED: 06:23 12 December 2019

The money found in the safe, some of which was no longer legal tender, will be donated to chairty once it has been exchanged Picture: NIGEL SLINN

The money found in the safe, some of which was no longer legal tender, will be donated to chairty once it has been exchanged Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Nigel Slinn

A scrapyard near Ipswich has given two Suffolk charities a Christmas windfall after donating £20,000 found in an old safe to good causes.

The safe contained £20,000, which is now being donated to EACH and St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTONThe safe contained £20,000, which is now being donated to EACH and St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON

Workers at Great Blakenham's Sackers opened four safes which had been left locked for years when they found bundles of bank notes inside.

The team at the yard said it is not uncommon to have safes come in for scrapping, but it is unusual for them to be filled with anything - let alone a huge cash haul.

The £20,000 was made up of some legal tender and some old tender now out of circulation, with much of the money damaged from years of dirt and rain working their way into the safe.

The good samaritans gave the money to police, with Suffolk Constabulary concerned whether the money was proceeds of crime.

Sackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTONSackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON

Helen Crapnell, marketing manager at Sackers, said: "We announced we found the money in June and handed it to the police.

"We had a few people try and claim it from us, and the police were also had someone claim it was theirs, but nothing came of those.

"The police couldn't prove it was proceeds of crime, so we had our day in court and the magistrate heard the charities we wanted to give the money to if we were allowed it."

Sackers were given permission to donate all £20,000, splitting the money equally between the East Anglia's Children's Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice.

The cash still needs to be exchanged so it is all legal tender, but the company is excited to see the money go to good causes.

Ms Crapnell said the court made its decision quickly, adding: "They're both great causes to give to, especially this close to Christmas.

"We wanted to give the money to somewhere local so it could really make a difference."

Liz Baldwin, corporate account executive for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We're so pleased that they have decided to split the findings with St Elizabeth Hospice and EACH, it's such a lovely surprise for us just before Christmas.

Rachel Dally, EACH Suffolk corporate fundraising assistant, said: "Sackers has been a valued supporter of ours over the years.

"We're very grateful to hear of the company's intention to make another generous donation. Thanks to the team for thinking of us."

