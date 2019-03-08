Mystery remains over dumped safe stashed with cash

Sackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON Kevin Harrington

A cash-filled safe originally believed to have contained £20,000 found at a Great Blakenham recycling company continues to leave police puzzled.

Suffolk police are trying to locate the owner of the safe, which was found at Sackers Recycling in the village on Friday, April 12.

It is believed to have been brought to the site sometime between then and Friday, March 29.

The rusty safe, which workers believe to have been left outdoors for several years, was originally said to have contained £20,000 - although police have since said this figure is not accurate.

Mostly containing old notes which have since been replaced by the now-used polymer equivalents, no-one so far knows why the safe was dumped.

Speaking in June, yard manager Kevin Harrington said: "We often get safes in and we tend to store them up as they are quite difficult to deal with.

"We had about eight in at the time when we started snipping them. We'd snipped up three before we found the money.

"It had been in there a long while, the money was very dusty and we didn't count it all but we guess that there was £20,000 in there but not all legal tender any more which shows how long it had been left for."

A police spokesman confirmed enquiries are on-going and asked any with knowledge of its ownership or who left the safe contacts them on 101.