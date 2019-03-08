E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mystery remains over dumped safe stashed with cash

PUBLISHED: 17:58 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 13 August 2019

Sackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON

Sackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON

Kevin Harrington

A cash-filled safe originally believed to have contained £20,000 found at a Great Blakenham recycling company continues to leave police puzzled.

Suffolk police are appealing for information regarding the cash-filled safe in Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINNSuffolk police are appealing for information regarding the cash-filled safe in Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Suffolk police are trying to locate the owner of the safe, which was found at Sackers Recycling in the village on Friday, April 12.

It is believed to have been brought to the site sometime between then and Friday, March 29.

The rusty safe, which workers believe to have been left outdoors for several years, was originally said to have contained £20,000 - although police have since said this figure is not accurate.

Mostly containing old notes which have since been replaced by the now-used polymer equivalents, no-one so far knows why the safe was dumped.

Speaking in June, yard manager Kevin Harrington said: "We often get safes in and we tend to store them up as they are quite difficult to deal with.

"We had about eight in at the time when we started snipping them. We'd snipped up three before we found the money.

"It had been in there a long while, the money was very dusty and we didn't count it all but we guess that there was £20,000 in there but not all legal tender any more which shows how long it had been left for."

A police spokesman confirmed enquiries are on-going and asked any with knowledge of its ownership or who left the safe contacts them on 101.

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Temporary traffic lights in village after car collides with telegraph pole and house

A car has crashed intop a telegraph and a house in Tattingstone, near Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed – Stumbling block to Martlesham police HQ homes plan could need hefty taxpayer settlement

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Murder accused dealer used ‘self-defence’ after ‘walking into robbery’

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Concrete wilderness to be transformed into gold-roofed arts pavilion

An artist's impression of the new community arts pavilion outside the New Wolsey Theatre on Civic Drive Picture: WG+P ARCHITECTS

Weather warning: Flood risk imminent as thunderstorms threaten to soak region

A stunning snap of a storm during a football match in Suffolk last month Picture: OLLY PAGE

Is anything happening at Ipswich’s former Toys R Us store?

Toys R Us at Copdock closed last April. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists