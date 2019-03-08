Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts to celebrate 25th birthday

An Ipswich-based performing arts school is to celebrate its 25th birthday with a concert as the Ipswich Regent.

The school, which formed in 1994, teaches an array of dancing including ballet and hip-hop, as well as musical theatre.

Now, to celebrate 25 years of bringing dance into the lives of thousands of Suffolk's children, they are hosting one of their biggest shows to date.

As part of "The Big Show", more than 150 children will recreate some of their favourite dances to a backdrop of their favourite songs of the last 25 years, all while wearing their favourite costumes.

Not only will current students take to the stage, but students of days gone by will also be taking a hop, step and jump down memory lane.

Academy principal Louise Chapman promises a fantastic night of celebration.

The show runs at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 15, with tickets starting from £9 available here.