Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts to celebrate 25th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:53 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 13 June 2019

More than 150 children from Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts will take to the Ipswich Regent stage to mark their 25th anniversary Picture: SADPA

More than 150 children from Suffolk Academy of Dance and Performing Arts will take to the Ipswich Regent stage to mark their 25th anniversary Picture: SADPA

Archant

An Ipswich-based performing arts school is to celebrate its 25th birthday with a concert as the Ipswich Regent.

The school, which formed in 1994, teaches an array of dancing including ballet and hip-hop, as well as musical theatre.

Now, to celebrate 25 years of bringing dance into the lives of thousands of Suffolk's children, they are hosting one of their biggest shows to date.

As part of "The Big Show", more than 150 children will recreate some of their favourite dances to a backdrop of their favourite songs of the last 25 years, all while wearing their favourite costumes.

Not only will current students take to the stage, but students of days gone by will also be taking a hop, step and jump down memory lane.

Academy principal Louise Chapman promises a fantastic night of celebration.

The show runs at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 15, with tickets starting from £9 available here.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

