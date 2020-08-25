Ipswich Emmaus charity shop to reopen after five months

Emmaus Suffolk's store in Sailmakers is set to reopen Picture: EMMAUS SUFFOLK Emmaus Ipswich.

An Ipswich charity shop aiming to help the homeless is set to reopen after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emmaus Suffolk shop in Sailmakers Shopping Centre will open its doors again on Saturday, August 29 after being closed for more than five months.

A reopening event, with tickets available for £5, will be held, with guests being given goody bags and a £5 voucher to spend in store.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said the store is closely following government and Charity Retail Association advice, and will be implementing a four-person limit on shoppers inside.

“We’re asking customers to handle items as infrequently as possible, always maintain at least a two-metre distance from others and pay by card, using contactless payments where possible,” she added.

Following the event, the store will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm alongside its stores in The Dales and Felixstowe.