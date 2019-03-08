Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Darth Vader joins herd of Elmers to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 05 July 2019

Darth Vader with, from left to right; Clare Peck, centre administrator for Sailmakers Shopping Centre and Tracey Sawkins with Caitlin Gowing (back). Picture: WARREN PAGE

Darth Vader with, from left to right; Clare Peck, centre administrator for Sailmakers Shopping Centre and Tracey Sawkins with Caitlin Gowing (back). Picture: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Star Wars nemesis Darth Vader joined a herd of Elmer-inspired young elephants to help raise vital funds for young people living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

Star Wars nemesis Darth Vader greeted shoppers at the One Great Day event at Sailmakers Shopping Centre. Picture: WARREN PAGEStar Wars nemesis Darth Vader greeted shoppers at the One Great Day event at Sailmakers Shopping Centre. Picture: WARREN PAGE

The iconic characters were on-hand at Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich for their annual One Great Day event, raising money for Zest - St Elizabeth Hospice's support service for teenagers and young adults - and for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

They were joined by Woolly Pully, St Elizabeth Hospice's mascot, and a herd of young elephants inspired by the popular children's book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant at the busy shopping centre, which is a major host for the charity's Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk initiative.

The elephants have been designed and created by primary and secondary schools and youth organisations across Ipswich.

Also on hand on Saturday, June 29 was Sailmakers' own Elmer, Ladyphant, and also the Golden Elmer Treasure Trunk, sponsored by Shirley Shelly Cleaners.

Among the shoppers getting involved in the festivities was Dovile Venckauskaide, who lives in Ipswich, whose children Jasmin Cantarelli, seven, and Gabriel Cantarelli, five, enjoyed getting their faces painted.

You may also want to watch:

"It's wonderful when there are days like this raising money for children and a good cause," she said.

"My little boy was afraid of the characters dressed up but my daughter absolutely loved it. I think she gave Spiderman a high five.

"It's something different that they don't get to do every day and it's really nice to be able to donate to the charity.

"My daughter understood that she was helping other young people by donating."

Jasmine, who attends Whitehouse Primary School, added: "I had my face painted like a dolphin with glitter and my brother had a vampire face. He looked really scary on the bus on the way home.

"I donated some coins as I like to help other children. I liked Spiderman the best and gave him a high five. It was really fun."

One Great Day is held at 140 shopping centres across the UK every year to raise money for Great Ormond Street children's hospital and good causes local to the centres, like Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice.

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Help make Arabella’s last wishes come true’ - family’s plea as six-year-old with cancer starts palliative care

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year, before her cancer relapse. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

New Waterfront gateway ready in time for Ipswich summer of events

The £750,000 project to repave and improve St Peter's Port at the entrance to Ipswich Waterfront has now been completed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Blind woman abused on Ipswich bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a blind woman was abused on an Ipswich bus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Darth Vader joins herd of Elmers to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice

Darth Vader with, from left to right; Clare Peck, centre administrator for Sailmakers Shopping Centre and Tracey Sawkins with Caitlin Gowing (back). Picture: WARREN PAGE

‘They’ve caused us so much hassle’ - garage’s anger at brazen ram-raid

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists