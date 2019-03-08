Ipswich shopping centre manager scoops green award
PUBLISHED: 10:38 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 12 July 2019
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
The manager of Sailmakers in Ipswich has scooped a green award for slashing energy use and boosting recycling at the shopping centre.
Mike Sorhaindo was crowned the East of England Area Energy Champion after spearheading a major eco-friendly overhaul at the Tavern Street shopping complex.
You may also want to watch:
His win was announced at the Energy Efficiency Regional Awards at the Raddison Blu Hotel at Stanstead Airport.
The centre has carried out a revamp of its lighting systems, installing LED bulbs and improving circuitry of its night lighting.
Gary Braybrooke, managing director of the awards, said: "Sailmakers may be a relatively small shopping centre but Mike has been competing against some very big names and had set a tremendous example by the way he has refused to settle for a small saving but has really tried and succeeded at making a big difference."