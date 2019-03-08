Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich shopping centre manager scoops green award

PUBLISHED: 10:38 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 12 July 2019

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo has scooped an Energy Efficient Award Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo has scooped an Energy Efficient Award Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The manager of Sailmakers in Ipswich has scooped a green award for slashing energy use and boosting recycling at the shopping centre.

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo with his green award Picture: PAGEPIX LTDSailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo with his green award Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Mike Sorhaindo was crowned the East of England Area Energy Champion after spearheading a major eco-friendly overhaul at the Tavern Street shopping complex.

His win was announced at the Energy Efficiency Regional Awards at the Raddison Blu Hotel at Stanstead Airport.

The centre has carried out a revamp of its lighting systems, installing LED bulbs and improving circuitry of its night lighting.

Gary Braybrooke, managing director of the awards, said: "Sailmakers may be a relatively small shopping centre but Mike has been competing against some very big names and had set a tremendous example by the way he has refused to settle for a small saving but has really tried and succeeded at making a big difference."

