Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 10:40 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 03 December 2019

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Unexpected guests visited Ipswich's Sailmakers Shopping Centre - when they surprisingly popped in for a wedding party.

The wedding party was seen at the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILLThe wedding party was seen at the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

The group of guests, thought to be from Romania, could be seen at the BBs coffee and muffin shop in the centre on Sunday, December 1.

Sophie Sutton, manager of BBs, said: "It was totally unexpected but it made for a great atmosphere.

"It was very much a surprise so we only had a couple of members of staff on and they were soon busy serving all the guests."

The coffee and muffin chain has stores across the UK and bakes its own cakes from scratch each day - but doesn't usually expect to be serving so many customers on a typically quiet time of the week.

"There were 40 or 50 of them from a wedding party but we gave them a very warm welcome and served plenty of food," Ms Sutton added.

"Fortunately we make a lot of our food on the premises so we were able to make sure everyone had something to eat.

"It was a lovely event and they certainly seemed to enjoy themselves but it certainly wasn't your average Sunday afternoon."

Sailmakers Shopping Centre administrator Clare Peck was totally surprised by the unusually extravagant guests but was thrilled they had decided to have the reception there.

She said: "We had no idea they were coming and neither did the staff at BBs - but they seem to have had a lovely time and enjoyed their afternoon.

"I don't think we've ever hosted a wedding reception before but who knows, perhaps they could become a regular occurrence."

