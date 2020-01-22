Man who spied on woman in Sailmakers toilets appears in court

The sentencing of a man who spied on a woman in a toilet cubicle in Ipswich's Sailmakers shopping centre has been adjourned.

George Orbulescu, 33, had pleaded guilty to observing a person doing a private act at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on November 27.

He was due to be sentenced today, however an issue arose with a court report meaning he will have to return in 2020.

The court previously heard Orbulescu, of Rectory Road, had been seen on CCTV going into the women's toilets at Sailmakers on September 22 - after loitering outside for around a minute.

The Romanian national had placed his head under the gap between the floor and the cubicle door to spy on a woman inside.

Shopping centre security staff were alerted and Orbulescu was arrested by police.

Through a statement read in court, the victim, who is in her 20s, described sitting on the toilet in the locked cubicle when she saw brown hair and a man's face looking at her "out of the corner of her eye".

She described being "upset and distressed" by the incident and was worried Orbulescu had been taking pictures of her.

His mobile phone was forensically examined by police and was found not to contain any photographs taken in the toilet, magistrates heard.

Orbulescu was released on bail but must not enter Sailmakers shopping centre or any women's toilets, including in shops.

His sentencing will now take place on January 22, 2020.