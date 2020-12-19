Ipswich Sainsbury’s donates Christmas food to those in need
- Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s in Ipswich has donated Christmas Day food to those most in need as part of a festive fundraising campaign.
The supermarket in Hadleigh Road urged customers to donate priority food items, money and loyalty points during its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign between December 1 and 14.
Shoppers have also been encouraged to round up their bills, either in store or online.
Every £1 donated has been matched by the store, with enough food and drink donated to provide the charity YMCA with a Christmas Day evening buffet.
Sainsbury’s has also donated 100 boxes of mince pies to Suffolk’s ActivLives charity, which aims to help people stay active through social and physical activities, as well as 25 £10 gift cards to Lighthouse Women’s Aid.
It is hoped the gift cards will be used by those in refuge accommodation to buy Christmas presents for their children.
