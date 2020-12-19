News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Sainsbury’s donates Christmas food to those in need

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:14 AM December 19, 2020   
Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich collecting for its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has been collecting for its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s in Ipswich has donated Christmas Day food to those most in need as part of a festive fundraising campaign. 

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has provided enough food and drink for YMCA to enjoy a Christmas Day buffet

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has provided enough food and drink for YMCA to enjoy a Christmas Day buffet - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

The supermarket in Hadleigh Road urged customers to donate priority food items, money and loyalty points during its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign between December 1 and 14. 

Shoppers have also been encouraged to round up their bills, either in store or online. 

Every £1 donated has been matched by the store, with enough food and drink donated to provide the charity YMCA with a Christmas Day evening buffet. 

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich donating mince pies to Suffolk charity ActivLives

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has donated mince pies to ActivLives - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has also donated 100 boxes of mince pies to Suffolk’s ActivLives charity, which aims to help people stay active through social and physical activities, as well as 25 £10 gift cards to Lighthouse Women’s Aid. 

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped the gift cards will be used by those in refuge accommodation to buy Christmas presents for their children. 

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich donates gift vouchers to Lighthouse Women's Aid

Lighthouse Women's Aid has been given a series of gift vouchers by Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, so those seeking refuge can buy presents for their children - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

Most Read

  1. 1 Police appeal after man seen allegedly abusing pug near Ipswich car park
  2. 2 New strain of Covid-19 is in Ipswich, health meeting confirms
  3. 3 Did we catch you on camera at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004?
  1. 4 More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk in a week
  2. 5 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
  3. 6 Drug addict was 'sitting duck' for cuckooing, court hears
  4. 7 Ipswich barber’s incredible rise – after starting in mum’s back garden shed
  5. 8 Over 100 festive hampers donated by Ipswich secondary school
  6. 9 Staff members test positive for Covid at Hadleigh QD store
  7. 10 Teenager rescued from marshland
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Landlord and director hit with fines over 'dangerous' housing of Ipswich...

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus