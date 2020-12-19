Ipswich Sainsbury’s donates Christmas food to those in need

Published: 10:14 AM December 19, 2020

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has been collecting for its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s in Ipswich has donated Christmas Day food to those most in need as part of a festive fundraising campaign.

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has provided enough food and drink for YMCA to enjoy a Christmas Day buffet - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

The supermarket in Hadleigh Road urged customers to donate priority food items, money and loyalty points during its Help Brighten A Million Christmases campaign between December 1 and 14.

Shoppers have also been encouraged to round up their bills, either in store or online.

Every £1 donated has been matched by the store, with enough food and drink donated to provide the charity YMCA with a Christmas Day evening buffet.

Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich has donated mince pies to ActivLives - Credit: Michelle Watts/Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has also donated 100 boxes of mince pies to Suffolk’s ActivLives charity, which aims to help people stay active through social and physical activities, as well as 25 £10 gift cards to Lighthouse Women’s Aid.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped the gift cards will be used by those in refuge accommodation to buy Christmas presents for their children.