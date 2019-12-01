Drivers under fire for double parking in Ipswich town centre street

This was the scene today as traffic trouble returned to one Ipswich street which has become notorious for poor parking on Sundays.

One member of the public took to Twitter to show how difficult it had become to pass parked cars in one of Ipswich's tighter roads, Lower Brook Street.

Close to today's Saints Christmas market, the road is filled with cars. The parking becomes a problem on Sundays when shoppers take advantage of a single yellow line - banning daytime parking Monday to Saturday, but allowing them to park for free on Sundays.

The parking situation on Lower Brook Street in the town centre on Sundays has been an issue for years.

Concerns have been raised ambulances or fire engines may not be able to pass by. An AA van can be seen struggling to fit through the gap between two car parked close to each other on either side of the road.

Cars have also been left straddling the pavement, meaning pedestrians have had to walk out into the road to get past.

Glenn Williamson, who lives in the street, said: "Cars were driving down to the tightest part, then having to reverse back up the road. It was bedlam.

"If an ambulance or a fire engine had to fit down here, someone is not going to get the assistance they need in an emergency.

"It's been like this for 10 years now. All it would take is a double yellow line down one side of the road to stop this from happening."