Drivers under fire for double parking in Ipswich town centre street

PUBLISHED: 15:33 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 01 December 2019

Some vans were left trying to squeeze through very tight spots in Lower Brook Street Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

GLENN WILLIAMSON

This was the scene today as traffic trouble returned to one Ipswich street which has become notorious for poor parking on Sundays.

The street in Ipswich is known for being filled with parked cars on Sundays Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSONThe street in Ipswich is known for being filled with parked cars on Sundays Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

One member of the public took to Twitter to show how difficult it had become to pass parked cars in one of Ipswich's tighter roads, Lower Brook Street.

Close to today's Saints Christmas market, the road is filled with cars. The parking becomes a problem on Sundays when shoppers take advantage of a single yellow line - banning daytime parking Monday to Saturday, but allowing them to park for free on Sundays.

Drivers were left reversing out of the road and looking for somewhere else to park or alternative routes through Ipswich Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSONDrivers were left reversing out of the road and looking for somewhere else to park or alternative routes through Ipswich Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

The parking situation on Lower Brook Street in the town centre on Sundays has been an issue for years.

Concerns have been raised ambulances or fire engines may not be able to pass by. An AA van can be seen struggling to fit through the gap between two car parked close to each other on either side of the road.

Cars have also been left straddling the pavement, meaning pedestrians have had to walk out into the road to get past.

Glenn Williamson, who lives in the street, said: "Cars were driving down to the tightest part, then having to reverse back up the road. It was bedlam.

"If an ambulance or a fire engine had to fit down here, someone is not going to get the assistance they need in an emergency.

"It's been like this for 10 years now. All it would take is a double yellow line down one side of the road to stop this from happening."

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man carrying axe on Stoke Bridge tasered by police

Police taped off Stoke Bridge last night over reports of an incident. Stock photo. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

