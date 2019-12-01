E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Five things you can do at the Saints Christmas Fair in Ipswich today

PUBLISHED: 14:03 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 01 December 2019

Mr Fabulous and Mrs Bellini from the Italian Shirt Shop Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Fabulous and Mrs Bellini from the Italian Shirt Shop Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Saints Christmas market is back in Ipswich for another year - filling the street with the sounds and smells of Christmas.

The Italian Shirt Shop window Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Italian Shirt Shop window Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

1. An Italian shirt or two

The Italian Shirt Shop in St Peter's Street is out on the cobbles today, with shirts and jackets as extravagant as those worn by owner Antonio Bellini.

He and his wife are on hand to help any customers find a unique Christmas present for a loved one, or something that suits you perfectly.

Emma's florist shop window looking very festive Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDEmma's florist shop window looking very festive Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

2. Flowers for the window

More associated with the spring season than cold winters, more people are reaching for their wreaths in the run up to Christmas.

Emma's Florist, also in St Peter's Street, is open and staff are ready to help you get a bunch of flowers for a partner or something bright and colourful to distract you from the grey skies. You can also book a place in a luxury wreath-making workshop if you want to make sure you front door is decked out for Christmas Day.

Rachel and Jake Melton from Jake's Bakes Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRachel and Jake Melton from Jake's Bakes Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

3. Stop for a bite to eat

There's a huge selection of food available - from seasonal Christmas cake slices from Jake's Bakes, to a spicy Filipino Feast if you aren't ready to embrace the festive season yet.

It's cold out there, so stopping for a hot drink and a song from the choir performing today could make a warming break from shopping.

The Krafty Braumeister Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Krafty Braumeister Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

4. Get the beers in

Suffolk brewers, The Krafty Braumeister, are in attendance with a big selection of German-style beers to tickle tastebuds or for sneaking home to be wrapped and put under the tree for the hop-lover in your life.

The company opened in 2018 and are fusing their love of German beers and their home of Suffolk. Prost!

Diana the owner of Majdalani Interiors Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDiana the owner of Majdalani Interiors Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

5. Something to light up your life

Diana Majdalani has a stall full of recycled and handmade home furnishings, from old bottles of spirits turned into lamps to restored chests of drawers.

Ideal for someone looking for an ethical present this year, Mrs Majdalani even used local electricians to make sure her products meet all the necessary standards.

Some donkeys joined in the fun at the Christmas market Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSome donkeys joined in the fun at the Christmas market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

And if this is not enough of a reason to get into town today - why not check out the Baylham Farm donkeys and ponies?

The adorable animals and their farm staff will be at the Christmas fair all day today.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man carrying axe on Stoke Bridge tasered by police

Police taped off Stoke Bridge last night over reports of an incident. Stock photo. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man carrying axe on Stoke Bridge tasered by police

Police taped off Stoke Bridge last night over reports of an incident. Stock photo. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Five things you can do at the Saints Christmas Fair in Ipswich today

Mr Fabulous and Mrs Bellini from the Italian Shirt Shop Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt had been working at Suffolk jail

London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt had been working on a project at Warren Hill, in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: INSTAGRAM

Nursing home still ‘inadequate’ after inspectors discover safety breaches

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home, in Stollery Close, Kesgrave, has been inspected again and rated 'inadequate' for safety and leadership Picture: ARCHANT

SIL review: Wow! Haughley hit 17! As Cranes win again and exciting clashes at Old Newton and Coplestonians

Review of the SIL action

Ipswich Town’s teenage duo of Henderson and Smith praised by Bury boss Chenery

Bury Town debutant, Alex Henderson, on loan from Ipswich Town, challenges Coggeshall attacker Ross Wall to a high ball. Picture: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists