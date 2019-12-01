Video

Five things you can do at the Saints Christmas Fair in Ipswich today

The Saints Christmas market is back in Ipswich for another year - filling the street with the sounds and smells of Christmas.

1. An Italian shirt or two

The Italian Shirt Shop in St Peter's Street is out on the cobbles today, with shirts and jackets as extravagant as those worn by owner Antonio Bellini.

He and his wife are on hand to help any customers find a unique Christmas present for a loved one, or something that suits you perfectly.

2. Flowers for the window

More associated with the spring season than cold winters, more people are reaching for their wreaths in the run up to Christmas.

Emma's Florist, also in St Peter's Street, is open and staff are ready to help you get a bunch of flowers for a partner or something bright and colourful to distract you from the grey skies. You can also book a place in a luxury wreath-making workshop if you want to make sure you front door is decked out for Christmas Day.

3. Stop for a bite to eat

There's a huge selection of food available - from seasonal Christmas cake slices from Jake's Bakes, to a spicy Filipino Feast if you aren't ready to embrace the festive season yet.

It's cold out there, so stopping for a hot drink and a song from the choir performing today could make a warming break from shopping.

4. Get the beers in

Suffolk brewers, The Krafty Braumeister, are in attendance with a big selection of German-style beers to tickle tastebuds or for sneaking home to be wrapped and put under the tree for the hop-lover in your life.

The company opened in 2018 and are fusing their love of German beers and their home of Suffolk. Prost!

5. Something to light up your life

Diana Majdalani has a stall full of recycled and handmade home furnishings, from old bottles of spirits turned into lamps to restored chests of drawers.

Ideal for someone looking for an ethical present this year, Mrs Majdalani even used local electricians to make sure her products meet all the necessary standards.

And if this is not enough of a reason to get into town today - why not check out the Baylham Farm donkeys and ponies?

The adorable animals and their farm staff will be at the Christmas fair all day today.