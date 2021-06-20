News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Big turnout as Saints Market returns - despite the weather

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021   
Lucy Spencer, left, of Hall Lane Flowers, showing her colourful blooms with Amelia Collis,

Lucy Spencer, left, of Hall Lane Flowers, showing her colourful blooms with Amelia Collis, at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Despite some damp and miserable weather, shoppers turned out in force to enjoy the return of a popular Ipswich street market at the weekend.

Seren Bloor, nine, has a go at drumming at the Wooden Roots workshop at the Saints Street Market

Seren Bloor, nine, has a go at drumming at the Wooden Roots workshop at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was the first time the Saints Street Market had been held for nearly two years.

Annie Debrick of Rockafella Industries, among her colourful items, some handmade

Annie Debrick of Rockafella Industries, among her colourful items, some handmade, on her stall at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers had booked a total of 21 stalls for the event in St Peter's Street, with stalls operating within Covid-19 guidelines.

The Saints Street Market in Ipswich, running for the first time in two years

The Saints Street Market in Ipswich, running for the first time in two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Independent businesses and artisans provided a wide range of different crafts, clothes and other items for people to browse and buy - with some bright and colourful displays to attract the eye.

Amelia Collis of The Shag Rooms, selling her rugs based on life drawings at the Saints Street Market

Amelia Collis of The Shag Rooms, selling her rugs based on life drawings at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, also took part in the event to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Two-year-old Osian Dumbill enjoying the Wooden Roots drumming workshop at the Saints Street Market i

Two-year-old Osian Dumbill enjoying the Wooden Roots drumming workshop at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Cafes in the Saints area were also open, along with most of the shops in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, providing plenty of places for visitors to enjoy.


You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Splash Parks reopen after lockdown restrcitions lifted. Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODM

Suffolk Live

Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Adam Gray and Clive Driver have openedThe Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms in St Peter's Street in Ipswich. P

Inside Ipswich's Blitz-themed tearoom

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus