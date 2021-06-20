Gallery
Big turnout as Saints Market returns - despite the weather
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Despite some damp and miserable weather, shoppers turned out in force to enjoy the return of a popular Ipswich street market at the weekend.
It was the first time the Saints Street Market had been held for nearly two years.
Organisers had booked a total of 21 stalls for the event in St Peter's Street, with stalls operating within Covid-19 guidelines.
Independent businesses and artisans provided a wide range of different crafts, clothes and other items for people to browse and buy - with some bright and colourful displays to attract the eye.
The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, also took part in the event to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.
Cafes in the Saints area were also open, along with most of the shops in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, providing plenty of places for visitors to enjoy.