Big turnout as Saints Market returns - despite the weather

Gallery

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021

Lucy Spencer, left, of Hall Lane Flowers, showing her colourful blooms with Amelia Collis, at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Despite some damp and miserable weather, shoppers turned out in force to enjoy the return of a popular Ipswich street market at the weekend.

Seren Bloor, nine, has a go at drumming at the Wooden Roots workshop at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was the first time the Saints Street Market had been held for nearly two years.

Annie Debrick of Rockafella Industries, among her colourful items, some handmade, on her stall at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers had booked a total of 21 stalls for the event in St Peter's Street, with stalls operating within Covid-19 guidelines.

The Saints Street Market in Ipswich, running for the first time in two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Independent businesses and artisans provided a wide range of different crafts, clothes and other items for people to browse and buy - with some bright and colourful displays to attract the eye.

Amelia Collis of The Shag Rooms, selling her rugs based on life drawings at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, also took part in the event to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Two-year-old Osian Dumbill enjoying the Wooden Roots drumming workshop at the Saints Street Market in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Cafes in the Saints area were also open, along with most of the shops in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, providing plenty of places for visitors to enjoy.



