Carper salesman cleared of stealing from firm

PUBLISHED: 19:16 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 05 November 2019

Hart Carpets and Flooring in Dales Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

An Ipswich carpet salesman accused of stealing more than £3,000 from his employers has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Adrian Smith, 49, of Pauline Street, Ipswich, who denied stealing £3,865 from Harts Carpets and Flooring, which is based in Dales Road, Ipswich, in May 2017

He was found not guilty after a four day trial.

Giving evidence, Smith claimed he had been tricked into signing an an admission to the theft from Harts Carpet and Flooring where he had worked as a sales assistant for 16 months.

He told the court that after being suspended from his job he had attended a disciplinary during which he claimed he had been asked to sign a blank piece of paper to confirm he had attended the meeting.

He alleged that someone had subsequently written on the piece of paper that he admitted stealing the money and had agreed to repay it.

Asked by his barrister Lynne Shirley: "Did you admit to stealing the money at the meeting or agree to repay the money?" Smith replied: "No. I signed a blank document and information was added on that document when I wasn't present."

Smith, who has no previous convictions, denied he was lying about signing a blank piece of paper.

The court has heard that Smith was suspended from his job at Harts Carpet and Flooring and later dismissed after £3,865 was found missing from cash tins by another employee when she went to bank the money.

Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting, told the court that following the disappearance of the money the owner of the business launched an investigation during which he viewed CCTV footage.

Smith allegedly admitted taking the money after he was shown a still image taken from the CCTV footage and had signed an agreement saying he would repay the missing money.

He had also sent text messages accepting he had stolen the money but later claimed he had been pressured by his employers to send the texts.

