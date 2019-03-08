Driver injured after car overturns in one-way system
PUBLISHED: 10:19 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 July 2019
RACHEL EDGE
Emergency services were called to Ipswich Waterfront's busy one-way system this morning after a car overturned.
The driver of the white hatchback had to be treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.
The person was then taken to Ipwich Hospital by ambulance for a check over.
Two fire crews from Ipswich East attended the incident just after 9.30am in Key Street-Salthouse Street, near the junction of Slade Street, and not far from the Premier Inn.
The car was left on its roof at the Slade Street junction.
A police spokesman said another vehicle had also been involved in the accident.
Police officers were also called and took action to close one lane of the one-way system for safety reasons and direct traffic while the incident was dealt with.
A recovery vehicle arrived at the scene just before 11am to remove the damaged hatchback and the road is expected to reopen fully shortly.