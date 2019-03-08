Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver injured after car overturns in one-way system

PUBLISHED: 10:19 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 July 2019

A car has overturned in Ipswich on the one-way-system near Premier Inn, closing one of the lanes. Picture: ARCHANT

A car has overturned in Ipswich on the one-way-system near Premier Inn, closing one of the lanes. Picture: ARCHANT

RACHEL EDGE

Emergency services were called to Ipswich Waterfront's busy one-way system this morning after a car overturned.

All three emergency services were called to an incident in Ipswich this morning near Premier Inn by the Waterfront, to a car overturning. Picture: ARCHANTAll three emergency services were called to an incident in Ipswich this morning near Premier Inn by the Waterfront, to a car overturning. Picture: ARCHANT

The driver of the white hatchback had to be treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.

The person was then taken to Ipwich Hospital by ambulance for a check over.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East attended the incident just after 9.30am in Key Street-Salthouse Street, near the junction of Slade Street, and not far from the Premier Inn.

The car was left on its roof at the Slade Street junction.

All three emergency services were called to an incident in Ipswich this morning near Premier Inn by the Waterfront, to a car overturning. Picture: ARCHANTAll three emergency services were called to an incident in Ipswich this morning near Premier Inn by the Waterfront, to a car overturning. Picture: ARCHANT

A police spokesman said another vehicle had also been involved in the accident.

Police officers were also called and took action to close one lane of the one-way system for safety reasons and direct traffic while the incident was dealt with.

A recovery vehicle arrived at the scene just before 11am to remove the damaged hatchback and the road is expected to reopen fully shortly.

Police at the scene of this morning's accident at Slade Street Picture: ARCHANTPolice at the scene of this morning's accident at Slade Street Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver injured after car overturns in one-way system

A car has overturned in Ipswich on the one-way-system near Premier Inn, closing one of the lanes. Picture: ARCHANT

Two chances to see a Spitfire fly over Suffolk this weekend

A spitfire is set to fly over Ipswich on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 for the weekend of displays hosted around the country by the Battle of Britain memorial flight. Picture: JOHN YAXLEY

Homeless Bus Shelter Ipswich project gets £5K boost

Members of the Itineris team help out with the Bus Shelter Ipswich project Picture: Nick Strugnell

Man in 30s is 16th person killed on Suffolk’s roads this year

Chris Hinitt, serious collision investigation team and road safety inspector with the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Suffolk warehouse to become massive NHS distribution centre

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. It will now be the regional centre for the NHS Supply Chai, opening in May 2020. Picture: JAYNIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists