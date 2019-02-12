Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

‘Pancake party’ set to be batter than ever

PUBLISHED: 10:46 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 02 March 2019

The

The "pancake party" will take place at the Salvation Army in Bramford Road, Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

SStajic

It might be the time when you have to give up something you really like - but, on the flip side, the pancakes are amazing.

Lieutenant Jonathan Heward of the Bramford Road branch of the Salvation Army. Picture: SALVATION ARMYLieutenant Jonathan Heward of the Bramford Road branch of the Salvation Army. Picture: SALVATION ARMY

And if this church’s mouthwateringly titled “pancake party” doesn’t butter you up, surely nothing will.

The Salvation Army is holding the fun-sounding event at its Bramford Road church from 5.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Far from being flat, the event will start with plenty of pancake-themed craft activities for people to enjoy before some party games - and, of course, plenty of pancakes.

Lieutenant Jonathan Heward, corps officer at the Bramford Road Salvation Army, said Shrove Tuesday was traditionally a time when Christians looked to use up ingredients they couldn’t use while fasting for lent.

However today he said: “We’re looking at it as a celebratory time.

“It is a time for people to come together and have a bit of fun.”

He also said it was a good opportunity for the church to further build links within the wider community.

“There can be a separate between different groups in this part of town,” he said.

“For various reasons in the past, we’ve lost touch with the community around us.

“We’re trying to find ways we can reconnect and rebuilding that community spirit that has perhaps been missing in recent years - and have fun while we’re doing it as well.”

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man stashed axe down his trousers before trying to bite policeman’s nose off, court told

Brian Boxall, who has been jailed for 14 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mosque to hold open day in bid to build further links with community

A previous community engagement event at Ipswich Mosque. The mosque is holding an open day this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Pancake party’ set to be batter than ever

The

Did you holiday at Corton Beach in the 60s?

The beaches at Hopton and Corton Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists