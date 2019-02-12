‘Pancake party’ set to be batter than ever

It might be the time when you have to give up something you really like - but, on the flip side, the pancakes are amazing.

And if this church’s mouthwateringly titled “pancake party” doesn’t butter you up, surely nothing will.

The Salvation Army is holding the fun-sounding event at its Bramford Road church from 5.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Far from being flat, the event will start with plenty of pancake-themed craft activities for people to enjoy before some party games - and, of course, plenty of pancakes.

Lieutenant Jonathan Heward, corps officer at the Bramford Road Salvation Army, said Shrove Tuesday was traditionally a time when Christians looked to use up ingredients they couldn’t use while fasting for lent.

However today he said: “We’re looking at it as a celebratory time.

“It is a time for people to come together and have a bit of fun.”

He also said it was a good opportunity for the church to further build links within the wider community.

“There can be a separate between different groups in this part of town,” he said.

“For various reasons in the past, we’ve lost touch with the community around us.

“We’re trying to find ways we can reconnect and rebuilding that community spirit that has perhaps been missing in recent years - and have fun while we’re doing it as well.”