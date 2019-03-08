Overcast

Prisoner jailed for failing to return to Hollesley Bay after day release

PUBLISHED: 12:49 27 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk prisoner who failed to return on time after being allowed out for a day on temporary release has been jailed for two weeks.

Sam Claxton, who is serving an eight year sentence for possession cocaine with intent to supply, failed to return to Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge, on February 23, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 37-year-old was recaptured after turning himself in the following day.

Claxton, formerly of Wickford, was jailed at Southend Crown Court in May 2016 and has 11 months of his sentence left to serve.

He had been given temporary release to visit an address in Ipswich but was picked up by a friend and taken to Basildon.

Claxton admitted being unlawfully at large without reasonable excuse and was jailed for two weeks to run consecutively to his current sentence.

Sentencing him Judge David Pugh said: “You were given licence to spend the day in the community.

“You breached that licence by going further than you should have done and failing to return on time.”

He said Claxton, who contacted the prison and the police and returned to the prison the following day, had acted “ foolishly”.

