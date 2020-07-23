E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police searching for vulnerable woman in her 20s from Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:32 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 23 July 2020

Police are looking for Samantha Titchmarsh Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a vulnerable missing woman from Ipswich.

Samantha Titchmarsh, 24, was last seen at around 3am on Tuesday, July 21 and was reported missing to police shortly before 3.45pm on Wednesday, July 22.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with very long ginger hair and brown eyes.

It isn’t known what Samantha was wearing at the time.

Police have described Samantha as vulnerable and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Samantha or knows of her whereabouts should contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.

