A teenager who repeatedly rode his bike in front of fire engines and ambulances heading to potentially life-threatening emergencies has appeared in court.

Samuel Creed, 19 of Park Road, Combs, near Stowmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich on Monday.

He was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress as well as nine counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The court heard Creed had been caught on a number of occasions deliberately cycling in front of emergency service vehicles, forcing them to slow down or stop.

On February 11, Creed was stopped by a police officer after he obstructed a bus in Museum Street, Ipswich, before swearing at the driver.

He then rode off shouting further obscenities at the officer before being arrested.

For his behaviour Creed was made the subject of a community protection notice (CPN).

The notice prevents a person from doing a particular action, if they fail to comply the notice can see them taken to court.

Creed has since broken his notice on nine occasions in Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Two of these occasions saw him deliberately riding his bike in front of fire engines on blue lights, while on three other occasions Creed obstructed, swore and gestured at police vehicles.

On May 30 Creed also rang 999 for no reason, before swearing at and being abusive to call handlers.

Creed pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

Expressing remorse to the court for his actions, he said he was looking into taking a cycling course to improve his handling on the roads.

Creed was given 12 months conditional discharge and forced to pay a £21 victim surcharge.

He will return to court at a later date to hear the details of a proposed criminal behaviour order.

Anne Ng, chair of the bench, said the magistrates had taken into account Creed's interest in improving his cycling skills but reminded the teenager he now had to follow through with these changes.

"It's up to you to make this change," said Ms Ng.