Felixstowe man who lived through struggles of child poverty releases charity single

Mark Bradley with Felixstowe singer Samuel Hughes Picture: MARK BRADLEY MARK BRADLEY

A Felixstowe singer who experienced the hardships of childhood hunger has released a new single after being inspired by Marcus Rashford.

Samuel Hughes, who has written about his personal experiences of childhood poverty Picture: SAM HUGHES Samuel Hughes, who has written about his personal experiences of childhood poverty Picture: SAM HUGHES

Samuel Hughes, 32, knows too well the impact poverty has on young people. As a child he lived through the hardships of hunger and felt the impact it had on his future prospects.

So when Marcus Rashford spearheaded a national campaign calling on the government to extend free school meals to low-income families through the winter holidays, he knew it was something he and friend Mark Bradley would have to get involved in.

Working alongside the 45-year-old carer, the pair have teamed up with national charity FareShare to release Hughes’ latest song “Right Their Wrongs”, inspired by his difficult childhood.

Mr Hughes said: “I know personally how it feels to be hungry, how it can affect your whole life and outlook. There’s no way I could just sit by and do nothing.

“It came to me really fast – I had a tough childhood and I saw my mother go hungry so that we could eat. I’ll never forget that feeling of powerlessness, when you need help, but you can’t get it.”

Mr Hughes said the deprivation led him towards crime and jail time before carving out career opportunities in mechanics – and song writing has helped him to process his past experiences.

“Today I’m proud of what I achieved,” he added. “But I’d have loved a bit more help along the way. That’s what I want to do for people now. I want to help them find that hope.”

Mr Bradley, a Manchester City fan, said it was a no-brainer to support United forward Rashford’s national campaign.

“We just couldn’t understand why the government hasn’t got a better solution or plan in place to feed our most vulnerable,” Mr Bradley said. “Sam and I are both parents, and it’s painful to think about what it would be like not to be able to feed our kids.

“We know people are skint at the moment, but we also know that the community in East Anglia is amazing, and people do want to look out for each other.

“It gives me such hope when people come together around things like this. It’d be wicked if we could rally people one more time.”

The track is available on Spotify, Apple Music, deezer and Tidal, with all funds raised split between FareShare and The Basic Life.

It can also be ordered online at ditto.fm/right-their-wrongs.