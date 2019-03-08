E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search for 'vulnerable' teenager prompts police appeal

PUBLISHED: 19:27 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 26 October 2019

Samuel Mead, 19, has gone missing from Copdock. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Samuel Mead, 19, has gone missing from Copdock. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police officers are searching for a 'vulnerable' teenager from Copdock who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Samuel Mead, 19, was last seen on Friday, October 25 in the Copdock area.

Mr Mead is described as being 5ft 5in with short blonde hair and of proportionate build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey top, three-quarter-length shorts and odd socks.

Concern is growing for the 19-year-old who has been described by officers as vulnerable.

Enquires are on-going to locate Mr Mead and anyone who has seen him should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting PID121248.

