Man charged over suspected drug offences after black BMW stopped by Ipswich Sainsbury's

The car was stopped near to Sainsbury's supermarket in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

A London man has been charged in connection with drug offences in Ipswich after a BMW was stopped outside a supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police searched the black BMW in the car park at Sainsbury in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich on Saturday, April 13.

Following a search under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, a number of suspected class A wraps and a quantity of were cash located in the vehicle.

A man in the vehicle was also found in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Samy Smatti, 19, of Gatonby Street, London was subsequently charged on Sunday, April 14 with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and diamorphine and one count of possession of cannabis.