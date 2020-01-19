E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich father who lost baby at Christmas starts football team for fellow bereaved dads

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 January 2020

Ipswich dad Andy Wilesmith has set up Sands United FC Ipswich after his family lost three children Picture: ANDY WILESMITH

An grieving father whose partner lost a baby on Christmas Day has set up a new football club for other bereaved parents.

Andy's daughter Elise Wilesmith is Ipswich Town's youngest super fan Picture: ANDREW WILESMITHAndy's daughter Elise Wilesmith is Ipswich Town's youngest super fan Picture: ANDREW WILESMITH

Andy Wilesmith formed Sands United FC Ipswich in a bid to give fathers who have hidden their emotion following a miscarriage or stillbirth the opportunity to unwind and be there for each other during such difficult times.

Mr Wilesmith, 34, was inspired to start the club after losing his baby on Christmas Day. The tragedy came after the family lost twins in 2017.

He said: "For me, I went through the process of trying to stay strong for my wife and support her while trying to keep a stiff upper lip instead of moping - and I know so many other men have been through the same thing.

"It is such a harming experience both physically and mentally."

The club is one of many with the same name which raise money for Sands, a charity which offers support to families who have gone through stillbirth and neonatal death.

Mr Wilesmith added he had planned to start the club at a later date, but the recent death of his baby during the festive period spurred him on.

He said: "It wasn't until the funeral that I just let it all out.

"Seeing a little baby carried in a tiny coffin, it was horrible.

"Losing the twins was the hardest time as it was our first time dealing with all of this, but there isn't a day that goes by when I'm not thinking of all of them."

Mr Wilesmith is also dad to 19-month-old Elise, who he describes as his "beautiful pride and joy".

He said: "I'm lucky to have Elise but others haven't been so lucky.

"I want this football club to be a place where men can casually get together, kick a ball around and have a laugh - but also to be the supportive community which is there for others when they need to talk."

Jen Coates, director of bereavement support and volunteering at Sands, said: "Sands United is an amazing way to bring bereaved dads together and to give them a chance to reach out to support each other while doing something they love.

"It's great that bereaved fathers in Ipswich have established a new Sands United football club in the town that will make a big difference to their health and wellbeing."

The club will meet at Gainsborough Sports Centre every Tuesday from January 21 at 8pm.

