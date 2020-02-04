Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK Chris Alcock

This shocking image shows the moment a teenager and his uncle took part in an attack on the streets of Ipswich last summer.

A witness to the incident was able to take the photo as Florin Sandu and his nephew, Iosif, set upon their victim in Cardinal Street, opposite Cromwell Square, on the evening of July 26 last year.

The 40-year-old, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and his nephew, 18, of Grimwade Street, were sentenced for affray at Ipswich Crown Court last week.

During the confrontation, four or five men - some carrying poles - jumped from a car and attacked a group of people outside a shop.

Witness Chris Alcock had the presence of mind to grab evidence of the attack and note down the number plate of a vehicle involved.

He was driving through town at about 7pm and stopped at traffic lights, where a dark people carrier containing four men pulled alongside his car.

"They asked me in English if they could come into my lane because they wanted to go that way," said Mr Alcock.

"I said yes; the lights went green, and I let them go in front, when all of a sudden the car stopped outside Cardinal Convenience Store, three men got out with really long poles and attacked some people outside the shop - men and women.

"I quickly got my phone and took two photos. Then I wanted to get the registration of the vehicle, which had driven away, so I left and managed to get it - because it had turned around at the Novotel - and called the police to report it.

"This really shouldn't happen, and I'm glad my 10-year-old son didn't witness it too. This incident has been on my mind for too long now, and has affected me. It's finally time too have closure."

Florin Sandu received a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years, along with 180 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Iosif Sandu, who also admitted a commercial burglary, was given 14 months' in a Young Offender Institution, suspended for a year, 180 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation days.

Both were ordered to pay £1,000 towards the cost of prosecution, with Iosif Sandu also required to pay £800 in compensation.

Judge Emma Peters said the confrontation arose from a perceived sleight about Florin Sandu's dead father on Facebook.

Although there was no suggestion the defendants had wielded weapons, Judge Peters said they had gone for a fight.