Children join Ipswich MP Sandy Martin to plant trees to mark Queen’s long reign

PUBLISHED: 10:49 13 December 2018

Sandy Martin plants a tree at Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground watched by mayor Jane Riley, councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion along with two pupils from Rushmere Hall. Picture: Office of SANDY MARTIN

Sandy Martin plants a tree at Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground watched by mayor Jane Riley, councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion along with two pupils from Rushmere Hall. Picture: Office of SANDY MARTIN

Archant

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has joined councillors and schoolchildren from Rushmere Hall to plant trees as part of an scheme to mark The Queen’s work for the Commonwealth.

The trees – two silver birch, two rowans, and a hazel – were planted in Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground behind Renfew Road.

As there were five saplings he was joined by Mayor Jane Riley, and local councillors Sandra Gage and Stephen Ion. Alasdair Ross was unable to attend and two children from Rushmere Hall planted the fifth tree.

The trees were donated thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy campaign following on from a documentary earlier in the year.

More than 50,000 trees have been donated for the campaign and 508 MPs from across the country have taken part to establish new plantations in their constituencies.

Mr Martin said: “The Commonwealth Canopy is not just a way of improving our town but also shows our commitment to the Commonwealth which has supported us so well in the past, not least during the two world wars.

“ I am really pleased with where they are going, and I am sure that local residents will agree. We are lucky we have a large number of trees in Ipswich and so many beautiful parks. I am looking forward to seeing these ones as they grow and mature.”

