Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again - now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has been formally re-adopted unopposed to fight the seat again as the Labour candidate in the next general election.

Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: TOM HUNT Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: TOM HUNT

All Labour MPs have to go through a re-selection process ahead of every election, with a "trigger ballot" being held. If one third of branches (based on borough wards in Ipswich) or affiliated organisations request a full selection process, than this takes place. Otherwise the sitting MP is selected as the Labour candidate.

Mr Martin received support from every affiliated organisation and every ward meeting. He said: "I would not want to stand as the Labour Candidate at the next general Election unless I knew that I had the support of my local Party and Trade Unions.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Ipswich Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett. Liberal Democrat candidate for Ipswich Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett.

"I am grateful and delighted by the comprehensiveness of that support. I feel confident that together, Labour Councillors, trade unionists, activists and myself can continue to work for the benefit of the residents of Ipswich."

There are now five confirmed candidates for Ipswich. Mr Martin will be opposed by Conservative candidate Tom Hunt who was chosen last September, and has been campaigning in the town ever since.

Ipswich Green candidate Barry Broom. Picture: SUFFOLK GREEN PARTY Ipswich Green candidate Barry Broom. Picture: SUFFOLK GREEN PARTY

The Liberal Democrat candidate will be Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett who fought the seat in 2017 if the election his held this year.

Brexit Party candidate for Ipswich Nicola Thomas. Picture: NICOLA THOMAS Brexit Party candidate for Ipswich Nicola Thomas. Picture: NICOLA THOMAS

The Green candidate is Barry Broom, a well-known party member in Ipswich who has fought many local council elections in the town as his party's support has increased over recent years.

Nicola Thomas has been selected to fight the seat for The Brexit Party.

Ipswich has traditionally been a Conservative/Labour marginal seat - in 2017 93% of the votes went to those two parties and every other candidate lost their deposit as Mr Martin won it from Ben Gummer with a majority of 831.

Brexit is expected to feature high on the election campaign in a town which voted 58-42% to leave the EU - but less than a year later elected a keen pro-EU candidate to represent it in Westminster.

The entry of Ms Thomas into the election race could split the Brexit vote - but those who back a remain option have a choice of three possible candidates.

But other factors could also cause some changes - both Mr Martin and Mr Hunt back a northern bypass which has widespread support in the town. But those opposed to the new road could vote Green or LibDem, increasing their votes.