Ipswich MP invites people to invest in woodland project

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin with representatives from the Brickmakers Wood Project, part of the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has urged people living in the town to support a community charity providing care in a tranquil woodland setting.

The Brickmakers Wood project, which operates near Alexandra Park in Back Hamlet cares for people of all ages, including youngsters from pupil referral units and cancer patients.

As part of his visit to the project, operated by the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust, Mr Martin assisted in the construction of a bench.

Although run by volunteers, the charity relies on the generosity of donors and is calling for investors to help become a not-for-profit company.

Mr Martin said: “I have visited Brickmakers Wood before and I know how much it means to the many people who visit it and volunteer there.

“It really is able to transform lives.

“I had great fun on Sunday building a bench to go by the pond, but I realise that the project needs money in order to thrive, and so I was delighted to be able to buy some shares and show my support that way as well.

“The intention is to build a wheelchair-friendly path through the wood and also a new workshop for disadvantaged young people.”

Those interested in investing, which would see funds go to projects across Suffolk, should visit their website.