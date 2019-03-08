Partly Cloudy

Ipswich MP invites people to invest in woodland project

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 10 April 2019

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin with representatives from the Brickmakers Wood Project, part of the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust Picture: SANDY MARTIN MP

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin with representatives from the Brickmakers Wood Project, part of the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust Picture: SANDY MARTIN MP

Archant

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has urged people living in the town to support a community charity providing care in a tranquil woodland setting.

The Brickmakers Wood project, which operates near Alexandra Park in Back Hamlet cares for people of all ages, including youngsters from pupil referral units and cancer patients.

As part of his visit to the project, operated by the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust, Mr Martin assisted in the construction of a bench.

Although run by volunteers, the charity relies on the generosity of donors and is calling for investors to help become a not-for-profit company.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Martin said: “I have visited Brickmakers Wood before and I know how much it means to the many people who visit it and volunteer there.

“It really is able to transform lives.

“I had great fun on Sunday building a bench to go by the pond, but I realise that the project needs money in order to thrive, and so I was delighted to be able to buy some shares and show my support that way as well.

“The intention is to build a wheelchair-friendly path through the wood and also a new workshop for disadvantaged young people.”

Those interested in investing, which would see funds go to projects across Suffolk, should visit their website.

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Inappropriate' horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a 'horrible experience'

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

