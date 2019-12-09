Santa Paws 2019 - is your pet the cutest in Suffolk this Christmas?

Benson and Bo appeared in the Santa Paws 2018 gallery Picture: LISA HUBERT Lisa Hubert

In the run up to Christmas we are asking our readers to send in pictures of their pets dressed up in festive outfits.

Adorable Loki was sporting some cute Christmas antlers in the 2018 Santa Paws gallery Picture: SARAH CLARKE Adorable Loki was sporting some cute Christmas antlers in the 2018 Santa Paws gallery Picture: SARAH CLARKE

Whether it is your dog wearing antlers, or your cat sporting a sparkly Christmas collar, we would love to see your photographs.

And don't forget Santa Paws isn't just about cats and dogs, last year some readers even sent in Christmassy pictures of snakes and millipedes.

If you would like your pet to be included in our Santa Paws gallery for 2019 please submit their picture and your details using this form.

The gallery will be published a few days before Christmas so make sure you keep your eye on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page to find out when.

