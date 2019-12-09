E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Santa Paws 2019 - is your pet the cutest in Suffolk this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 December 2019

Benson and Bo appeared in the Santa Paws 2018 gallery Picture: LISA HUBERT

Benson and Bo appeared in the Santa Paws 2018 gallery Picture: LISA HUBERT

Lisa Hubert

In the run up to Christmas we are asking our readers to send in pictures of their pets dressed up in festive outfits.

Adorable Loki was sporting some cute Christmas antlers in the 2018 Santa Paws gallery Picture: SARAH CLARKEAdorable Loki was sporting some cute Christmas antlers in the 2018 Santa Paws gallery Picture: SARAH CLARKE

Whether it is your dog wearing antlers, or your cat sporting a sparkly Christmas collar, we would love to see your photographs.

And don't forget Santa Paws isn't just about cats and dogs, last year some readers even sent in Christmassy pictures of snakes and millipedes.

You may also want to watch:

Read more: Santa Paws 2018 - Our gallery of your Christmassy pets



If you would like your pet to be included in our Santa Paws gallery for 2019 please submit their picture and your details using this form.

The gallery will be published a few days before Christmas so make sure you keep your eye on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page to find out when.

Read more: Presents through the decades - what was the hit Christmas toy when you were young?







Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Woman attacked pub staff after being asked to leave, court hears

The Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman thwarts would-be robber by punching him in face

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road causing traffic chaos

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Woman attacked pub staff after being asked to leave, court hears

The Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman thwarts would-be robber by punching him in face

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road causing traffic chaos

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road causing traffic chaos

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A12 reopens after car hits tree near KFC

The A12 is closed northbound in Martlesham Heath near KFC. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ghosts and murder: Book lifts lid on ‘secret river’

Roman River from Fingringhoe Bridge – flowing towards Fingringhoe Mill and on towards the Colne Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

Memories of the Co-op Fete − Ipswich’s ‘best day out ever!’

The fairground rides were always a huge attraction at the Co-op Fete Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists