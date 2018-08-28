‘Farmer Christmas’ swaps sleigh for tractor in Ipswich school visit
PUBLISHED: 21:54 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:56 20 December 2018
JOHN NICE
Santa ploughed a path to a school in Suffolk this week to help spread some festive spirit.
‘Farmer Christmas’ visited Witnesham Primary School during its end of year Christmas celebrations.
Donning the big red suit was Tony Buttle, an agricultural manager and lecturer from Easton and Otley College.
He turned up in full costume while driving a tractor covered in tinsel, before handing out gifts to every child in the school.
Mr Buttle was supported by Laura Parker, a college student dressed as an elf, as they distributed presents from a specially constructed grotto.
He said: “It was a pleasure to take the time to visit Witnesham Primary School and help everyone celebrate Christmas.
“The children were a credit to the school and it was a pleasure to do this. We hope to continue to build links with them. We need a new generation of people to consider farming careers so hopefully visits like this will make some of the children think about getting involved in our industry in the future.”
Elf for the day, Laura Parker, said, “I enjoyed being a helper. It’s important to support the community.”
Clair King, treasurer for the Witnesham School Association, “It’s been amazing – every year we try and do something exciting for the children. Thanks to the parents and the teachers and everyone who played a part in this event. Thanks also to the college. We are looking forward to taking a group of students to Otley in the spring.”