Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family's warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

07 May, 2019 - 07:05
Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Archant

It started as little more than a headache, but ended up tragically taking a devoted mother’s life. And now the family of a popular Ipswich Hospital nurse who “just loved helping people” have urged others suffering from everyday aches and pains to get checked over by a doctor following her devastating death from a brain tumour.

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILYSara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Sara Finlay had dedicated her life to helping others as a nurse - first at Ipswich's Nuffield Hospital and then at Ipswich Hospital's eye clinic for the past four or five years.

“I think she just loved helping people,” said her daughter Louisa Wilkinson.

“Mum had been a nurse her whole life. She knew she wanted to be a nurse from a very early age.

“Every patient she put 100% effort into. She just absolutely loved it. She just gave everything to others and didn't expect anything in return.”

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILYSara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

But a visit to the doctors last year signalled the start of devastating brain tumour which would progress so aggressively that it would claim her life within just nine months.

At first, it was thought she was suffering from nothing more than migraines.

However in July 2018, it was discovered she had a bleed on the brain.

In August she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and told that she could have anywhere between 16 months and five years to live.

You may also want to watch:

But despite the best efforts of doctors who gave her radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the cancer quickly spread across her brain.

She died peacefully at Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice on April 7, aged 55.

Even during her illness Ms Finlay was determined to get back to work, such was her devotion to her job and helping others.

“After she was diagnosed, she went back to work because she just absolutely loved her job and loved having a purpose,” said Mrs Wilkinson, aged 24.

“It really pushed her to get back.”

Of her mother's illness, Mrs Wilkinson said the problem “wasn't investigated until she had a bleed on the brain”, adding: “Later in the space of three weeks, she went from being stable to only having a couple of weeks.

“It's important people know what the symptoms are and catch it early. It's important people know about the risks.”

She also said her mother was “very family orientated”, adding: “She had two main loves in life - her children and her job. Nothing else really mattered to her.”

Ms Finlay's funeral took place at Seven Hills Crematorium on Thursday, May 2.

She is survived by her three children Louisa Wilkinson, Gaby Finlay, 20 and Joe Finlay, 19.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It had so much history’ – Devastation as ‘hazardous’ Fisons factory gutted by fire

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Disruption after train fault on Ipswich line

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Six Ipswich Town questions that need answering before the transfer window opens

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists