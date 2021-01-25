Published: 4:30 PM January 25, 2021

An inquest was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court into Miss Bailey's death - Credit: Archant

The death of a woman who had recently moved to Ipswich could not have been predicted, an inquest has heard.

Sarah Bailey, 29, was found dead at her aunt's home in Ipswich, where she had been living in the weeks leading up to her death.

Miss Bailey had grown up in Hull and had struggled with her mental health for a long time, having had a number of specialist placements since she was a teenager.

She had an emotionally unstable personality disorder and had previously made suicide and self-harm attempts.

On April 1, 2020 Miss Bailey moved from a specialist treatment centre in Leeds to live in Ipswich.

Miss Bailey had reported feeling happy and upbeat in the weeks leading up to her death, following her move to Suffolk.

She told mental health teams at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust that she had been enjoying living with her aunt and felt she was doing well.

Her dad, Neil Bailey, told the inquest that his daughter was a "happy go lucky person" who was a "breath of fresh air" and enjoyed football.

Miss Bailey had previously trialled for Liverpool women's football team as a youngster.

In the days before her death, Mr Bailey said she had seemed happy on the phone and was "bantering" with her dad.

However, the night before her death Miss Bailey called the mental health crisis team at NSFT for help but had been feeling more positive by the end of the call.

There was no indication she was planning to take her own life.

She had also told her aunt in a text that she had been struggling mentally but her aunt did not see the message until the next morning.

She was found unresponsive the next day and, despite CPR efforts, was declared dead by ambulance staff.

A post mortem examination into Miss Bailey's death found she had a high level of codeine in her system, which was not among her prescribed medication, which would have caused her to go into respiratory failure.

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley concluded that Miss Bailey had taken her own life and recorded a conclusion of suicide.

In summing up, he told the family and mental health services said that Miss Bailey's intentions "could not have been predicted".