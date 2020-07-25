Inquest to take place into death of 29-year-old found unresponsive in room

A woman found dead in her bedroom had texted the aunt she was living with to say she was having suicidal thoughts, an inquest heard.

But the aunt did not see the text until the following morning and, when she went to check, found Sarah Bailey unresponsive in the room at their home in Ipswich.

Ms Bailey, aged 29, was pronounced dead by paramedics on April 25, the inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard. No cause of death was given.

The hearing was told Ms Bailey was born in Hull and had moved to Ipswich earlier that month to live with her aunt after a stay in a mental health unit in Yorkshire.

She was taking medication for her mental health issues and had seemed happy in herself since moving to Ipswich.

Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the inquest for a full hearing to take place on January 25 next year.